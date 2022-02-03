AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Schedule subject to change:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thornton at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Gateway, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Tri-Meet at Cherokee Trail

Smoky Hill vs. Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Overland vs. Grandview, 6 p.m.

Grandview vs. Cherokee Trail, 7:15 p.m.