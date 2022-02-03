AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thornton at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Gateway, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Tri-Meet at Cherokee Trail
Smoky Hill vs. Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Overland vs. Grandview, 6 p.m.
Grandview vs. Cherokee Trail, 7:15 p.m.