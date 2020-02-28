AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 29, 2020:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Lakewood at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Arvada West at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
State playoffs (2nd round)
Cherry Creek vs. Heritage at NoCo Ice Arena, noon
Mountain Vista vs. Regis Jesuit at Big Bear Ice Arena, 1:15 p.m.