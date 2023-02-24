AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Grandview at Fountain-Fort Carson 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs (Sweet 16)

Vista PEAK at Mead, 6 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Resurrection Christian vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.