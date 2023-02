AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A state playoffs (1st round)

Doherty at Grandview, 6 p.m.

Pine Creek at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Discovery Canyon at Vista PEAK, 6:15 p.m.

Gateway at Air Academy, 7 p.m.