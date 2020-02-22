AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Adams City, 11:30 a.m.

Gateway at Rangeview, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Rangeview, 12:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Class 5A/4A state tournament at Pepsi Center, 10 a.m., finals 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Denver East vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m. (Foundation Game)