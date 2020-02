AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Class 5A/4A state tournament at Pepsi Center, 6 p.m.