AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams City at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Overland at Araphaoe, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Overland at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.