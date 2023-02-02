AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Overland at Araphaoe, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Overland at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.