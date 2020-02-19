AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Aurora Central at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Northglenn, 7 p.m.