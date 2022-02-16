AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Weather permitting, schedule subject to change:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill at Overland, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Class 5A state championships at VMAC, diving prelims and finals, 9:55 a.m.; swim finals, 5 p.m.