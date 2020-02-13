AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at 5A Region 1 at Cherokee Trail H.S., 4 p.m.

Grandview, Regis Jesuit at 5A Region 4 at Mountain Vista H.S., 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at 4A Region 4 at Mesa Ridge H.S., 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Class 5A state meet at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, finals, 5 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Standley Lake at Ice Center at the Promenade, 7 p.m.