AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, noon

Hinkley at Westminster, 12:30 p.m.

Denver South at Rangeview, 1 p.m.

Standley Lake at Aurora Central, 1 p.m.

Centennial League Tournament

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 1 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 3 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Standley Lake, 1 p.m.

Colorado Academy at Gateway, 1 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Westminster, 2 p.m.

Denver South at Rangeview, 3 p.m.

Centennial League Tournament

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, noon

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 1 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 2 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK at Class 4A Metro Region at Vista PEAK, 9 a.m.

Grandview, Regis Jesuit at Class 5A Region 3 at Fort Collins H.S., 9 a.m.

Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Overland at Class 5A Region 4 at Chatfield H.S., 9 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Region 2 at Lakewood H.S., 10 a.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest, Vista PEAK at North Region at Broomfield H.S., 9 a.m.

Overland, Regis Jesuit at Metro Region at Douglas County H.S., 9 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at South Suburban Ice Arena, 3:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Monarch at Sports Stable, 5 p.m.