AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, noon
Hinkley at Westminster, 12:30 p.m.
Denver South at Rangeview, 1 p.m.
Standley Lake at Aurora Central, 1 p.m.
Centennial League Tournament
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 1 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 3 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Standley Lake, 1 p.m.
Colorado Academy at Gateway, 1 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Westminster, 2 p.m.
Denver South at Rangeview, 3 p.m.
Centennial League Tournament
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, noon
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 1 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 2 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK at Class 4A Metro Region at Vista PEAK, 9 a.m.
Grandview, Regis Jesuit at Class 5A Region 3 at Fort Collins H.S., 9 a.m.
Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Overland at Class 5A Region 4 at Chatfield H.S., 9 a.m.
Cherokee Trail, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Region 2 at Lakewood H.S., 10 a.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest, Vista PEAK at North Region at Broomfield H.S., 9 a.m.
Overland, Regis Jesuit at Metro Region at Douglas County H.S., 9 a.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at South Suburban Ice Arena, 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Monarch at Sports Stable, 5 p.m.