AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Northglenn, 7 p.m.
Brighton at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Brighton, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Gateway, 7 p.m.