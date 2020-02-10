AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 7 p.m.

Brighton at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Gateway, 7 p.m.