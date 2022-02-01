AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Weather permitting, schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Englewood at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Westminster, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westminster at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Adams City at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Valor Christian at South Suburban Ice Arena, 7:10 p.m.