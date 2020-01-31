AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 2:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Overland, 2:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 1 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Overland, 1 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest, Rangeview at Thornton Invitational, 8 a.m.

Grandview, Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland at Centennial “B” League Championship meet at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.

Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview at APS Championships at Hinkley, finals, 12:10 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Continental “B” League Championship meet at Heritage, 4 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Chaparral vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Pueblo County at Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena, 5:30 p.m.