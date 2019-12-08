AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

George Washington at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thornton, 7 p.m.

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Thornton at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.