AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
George Washington at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, 7 p.m.
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.