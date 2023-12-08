AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rampart at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Peoria (Arizona), 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Erie-Mead Tournament
Championship semifinal: Vista PEAK Prep at Mead, 6:30 p.m.
Fairview Festival (at Fairview H.S.)
Fifth-place game: Gateway vs. Horizon, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Golden at Overland, 7 p.m.
Battle of the Rockies Tournament (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)
Rangeview vs. Poudre, 5 p.m.
Wildcat Invitational (at Fruita Monument H.S.)
Eaglecrest vs. Castle View
She Got Game Classic (Washington D.C.)
Regis Jesuit vs. The Mary Louis Academy, 9 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Northfield at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.
Lutheran at Aurora Central, 8 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Regis Jesuit at Brighton, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Ralston Valley vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Central, 5:40 p.m.
Fort Collins vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.