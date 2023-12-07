AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit at Valley Vista (Arizona), 6 p.m.
Regis Groff at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Erie-Mead Tournament

Hinkley at Erie, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Golden at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mount Zion Baptist (Maryland), 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Tournament

First round: Rocky Mountain vs. Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.

Centaurus Invitational

Consolation semifinal: Smoky Hill vs. Mountain Range, 5 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Douglas County at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Adams City at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Sterling, 7 p.m.
Aurora Central at Horizon, 8 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Douglas County at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Sterling, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.

SPIRIT

State championship meet (Gameday competition) at Denver Coliseum, 8:25 a.m.

