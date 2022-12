AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heritage at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Fairview Festival

Consolation semifinal: Gateway vs. Battle Mountain, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

City League meet at Hinkley, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Smoky Hill at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.