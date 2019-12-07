AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

ThunderRidge at Smoky Hill, 2 p.m.

Denver Tip-Off

Seventh-place: Prairie View vs. Gateway at Thomas Jefferson HS, 10 a.m.

Hoophall Classic (Arizona)

Regis Jesuit vs. Albany Academy (New York)

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament

Third-place: Cherokee Trail vs. Chatfield at Mountain Vista, 12:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Eaglecrest, 1 p.m.

Overland at Evergreen, 1 p.m.

Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip-Off Challenge

Championship: Cherokee Trail vs. Mullen at ThunderRidge H.S., 3 p.m.

Palmer Tip-Off

Third-place: Rangeview vs. Pueblo South

She Got Game Classic (Dallas)

Grandview vs. Westlake (Texas), 11:30 a.m.

Skyline Falcon Challenge

Vista PEAK vs. Skyline, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Gateway, Vista PEAK at Fairview Tournament, 8 a.m.

Rangeview at Golden, 8 a.m.

Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe Warrior Invite, 8 a.m.

Cherokee Trail at La Costa Canyon

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Intrastate 8 at Cherry Creek H.S., 8 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Angels Invitational at Manual H.S.

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Valor Christian at The Ice Ranch, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at South Suburban, 6:30 p.m.

SPIRIT

Class 5A/4A state meet at Denver Coliseum