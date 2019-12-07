AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
ThunderRidge at Smoky Hill, 2 p.m.
Denver Tip-Off
Seventh-place: Prairie View vs. Gateway at Thomas Jefferson HS, 10 a.m.
Hoophall Classic (Arizona)
Regis Jesuit vs. Albany Academy (New York)
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament
Third-place: Cherokee Trail vs. Chatfield at Mountain Vista, 12:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Eaglecrest, 1 p.m.
Overland at Evergreen, 1 p.m.
Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip-Off Challenge
Championship: Cherokee Trail vs. Mullen at ThunderRidge H.S., 3 p.m.
Palmer Tip-Off
Third-place: Rangeview vs. Pueblo South
She Got Game Classic (Dallas)
Grandview vs. Westlake (Texas), 11:30 a.m.
Skyline Falcon Challenge
Vista PEAK vs. Skyline, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Gateway, Vista PEAK at Fairview Tournament, 8 a.m.
Rangeview at Golden, 8 a.m.
Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe Warrior Invite, 8 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at La Costa Canyon
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail at Intrastate 8 at Cherry Creek H.S., 8 a.m.
Smoky Hill at Angels Invitational at Manual H.S.
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek vs. Valor Christian at The Ice Ranch, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at South Suburban, 6:30 p.m.
SPIRIT
Class 5A/4A state meet at Denver Coliseum