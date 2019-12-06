AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Denver Tip-Off Tournament

Gateway vs. TBD at Thomas Jefferson HS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central vs. STRIVE Prep at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Castle View/ThunderRidge Tournament

Cherokee Trail vs. TBD at ThunderRidge HS

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Fort Collins at NoCo Ice Center, 7 p.m.