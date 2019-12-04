AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Overland at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Douglas County at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Skyline Falcon Challenge

Thompson Valley vs. Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Adams City/Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 3:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

Adams City at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Rangeview at Brighton, 5:30 p.m.