AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Overland at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Douglas County at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Skyline Falcon Challenge
Thompson Valley vs. Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Adams City/Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Hinkley at Aurora Central, 3:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.
Adams City at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Rangeview at Brighton, 5:30 p.m.