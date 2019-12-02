AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Legend at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Overland, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Doherty at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Skyline Falcon Challenge
DSST-Montview vs. Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.