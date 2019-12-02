AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Legend at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Overland, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Doherty at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Skyline Falcon Challenge

DSST-Montview vs. Vista PEAK, 5:30 p.m.