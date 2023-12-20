AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hardwood Invite (Portland, Oregon)
Smoky Hill vs. South Medford (Oregon), 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit at Monarch, 6:30 p.m.
Valor Christian at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Consolation: Grandview vs. Hamilton (Arizona), noon
Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail vs. Bulls School (Maryland), 4:30 p.m.
Northglenn Shootout (at Northglenn H.S.)
Fifth-place game: Gateway vs. Pomona, 4 p.m.
Championship game: Overland vs. Standley Lake, 7 p.m.
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Vista PEAK Prep vs. Campbell Hall (Calif.), 11:50 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.