AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022:

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Monarch, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Overland at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic

Vista PEAK vs. Steamboat Springs at D’Evelyn H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Jungle Holiday Tournament (Arizona)

Regis Jesuit vs. St. Mary’s at Brophy College Prep, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.

Palmer Tournament

Smoky Hill vs. Discovery Canyon, 5 p.m.

She Got Game Classic (Dallas, Texas)

Grandview vs. Steele (Texas), 4:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Classen SAS (Oklahoma), 6 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Lakewood, Legacy at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest, Vista PEAK at Greeley West Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Ralston Valley vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Heritage vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic

Vista PEAK at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Jungle Holiday Tournament (Arizona)

Regis Jesuit vs. Valley Christian at Brophy College Prep, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best In The Nest (Horizon H.S.)

Fifth-place game: Rangeview vs. Vista PEAK, 2:30 p.m.

Palmer Tournament

Smoky Hill vs. Grand Junction Central, 10 a.m.

She Got Game Classic (Dallas, Texas)

Grandview vs. Norman (Oklahoma), 10 a.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Life Prep (Kansas), 11:30 a.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Hinkley, Overland, Vista PEAK at Mike Stanley Invitational at Fairview H.S., 8:30 a.m.

Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe Invitational, 9 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Lightning Invitational at VMAC, 8 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Denver East vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.

Fort Collins vs. Regis Jesuit at South Suburban Ice Arena, 8:05 p.m.