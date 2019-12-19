AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek Holiday Classic (scoreboard/schedule)
First round: Cherokee Trail vs. Fairview, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen Christmas Tournament
Hinkley vs. Denver South, 8 p.m.
Ralston Valley Roundup (scoreboard/schedule)
Consolation semifinal: Aurora Central vs. Standley Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Select, 1st round (scoreboard/schedule): Rangeview vs. CI Gibson (Bahamas), 9 p.m.
Platinum, Consolation (scoreboard/schedule): Overland vs. Putnam City West (Okla.), 8:30 p.m.
Orleans, Championship (scoreboard/schedule): Grandview vs. San Diego, 2:20 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Overland at Fairview, 6 p.m.
Chatfield at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Boulder, 7 p.m.
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
John Anderson, Consolation (scoreboard/schedule): Regis Jesuit vs. Valley Vista (Arizona), 6 p.m.
Joe Smith, Consolation (scoreboard/schedule): Grandview vs. Millennium (Arizona), 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Hinkley vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central, Gateway at Rangeview, 5 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Adams City, Boulder at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.