AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic (scoreboard/schedule)



First round: Cherokee Trail vs. Fairview, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen Christmas Tournament

Hinkley vs. Denver South, 8 p.m.

Ralston Valley Roundup (scoreboard/schedule)



Consolation semifinal: Aurora Central vs. Standley Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Select, 1st round (scoreboard/schedule): Rangeview vs. CI Gibson (Bahamas), 9 p.m.

Platinum, Consolation (scoreboard/schedule): Overland vs. Putnam City West (Okla.), 8:30 p.m.

Orleans, Championship (scoreboard/schedule): Grandview vs. San Diego, 2:20 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland at Fairview, 6 p.m.

Chatfield at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Boulder, 7 p.m.

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)



John Anderson, Consolation (scoreboard/schedule): Regis Jesuit vs. Valley Vista (Arizona), 6 p.m.

Joe Smith, Consolation (scoreboard/schedule): Grandview vs. Millennium (Arizona), 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hinkley vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central, Gateway at Rangeview, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Adams City, Boulder at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.