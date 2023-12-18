AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.

Hardwood Invitational (Portland, Oregon)

Smoky Hill vs. Skyview (Washington), 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Joe Smith Division

Cherokee Trail vs. Springfield (Oregon), 1:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Desert Vista (Arizona), 6 p.m.

Northglenn Tournament

Overland vs. Pomona, 5:30 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Sapphire Division

Vista PEAK Prep vs. Mount Eden, 6:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Chaparral at Big Bear, 7:45 p.m.

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *