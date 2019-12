AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mullen Christmas Tournament

Hinkley vs. Green Mountain, 6:45 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Platinum (scoreboard/schedule): Overland vs. St. Augustine (Calif.), 1:50 p.m.

Orleans (scoreboard/schedule): Grandview vs. Arbor View (Nevada), 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

John Anderson (scoreboard/schedule): Regis Jesuit vs. Rosary (Calif.), 1:30 p.m.

Joe Smith (scoreboard/schedule): Grandview vs. Long Beach Poly (Calif.), 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Brighton at Vista PEAK (boys & girls), 6 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.