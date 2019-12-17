AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heritage at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

Fairview at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Douglas County, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Ralston Valley Roundup (scoreboard/schedule)

First round: Aurora Central vs. Mountain Range, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 5 p.m.