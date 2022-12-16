AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022:

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Overland at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.

Charger Challenge (at Chatfield H.S.)

Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail vs. Arvada West, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic

Consolation semifinal: Rangeview vs. Fairview, 5 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Eaglecrest vs. Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Mullen Christmas Classic

Aurora Central vs. Columbine, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland at Rock Canyon, 5:30 p.m.

Eagle Ridge Academy at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

KIPP Denver Collegiate at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Arvada West, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Chatfield at Vista PEAK, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Northern Colorado Christmas Classic

Eaglecrest, Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions

GIRLS WRESTLING

Overland at Northern Colorado Christmas Classic

Eaglecrest at Reno Tournament of Champions

GIRLS SWIMMING

REX Coaches Invitational at VMAC, diving 4 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Resurrection Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Summit vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK at Eagle Ridge Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Hinkley at Gateway, 1 p.m.

Charger Challenge (Chatfield H.S.)

Cherokee Trail, TBD

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic

Eaglecrest, Rangeview TBD

Mullen Christmas Classic

Aurora Central vs. Northfield, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FNE Warriors at Aurora Central, 11:30 a.m.

Gateway at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Smoky Hill at Heritage (Liberty Bell Duals)

Overland at Sheridan

Cherokee Trail at Northern Colorado Christmas Classic

Eaglecrest, Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Reno Tournament of Champions

GIRLS SWIMMING

REX Coaches Invite at VMAC, swim prelims 8:30 a.m., swim finals 3:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.