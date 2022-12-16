AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022:
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Overland at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.
Charger Challenge (at Chatfield H.S.)
Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail vs. Arvada West, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek Holiday Classic
Consolation semifinal: Rangeview vs. Fairview, 5 p.m.
Championship semifinal: Eaglecrest vs. Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m.
Mullen Christmas Classic
Aurora Central vs. Columbine, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Overland at Rock Canyon, 5:30 p.m.
Eagle Ridge Academy at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
KIPP Denver Collegiate at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Arvada West, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Chatfield at Vista PEAK, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Northern Colorado Christmas Classic
Eaglecrest, Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions
GIRLS WRESTLING
Overland at Northern Colorado Christmas Classic
Eaglecrest at Reno Tournament of Champions
GIRLS SWIMMING
REX Coaches Invitational at VMAC, diving 4 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Resurrection Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.
Summit vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK at Eagle Ridge Academy, 11:30 a.m.
Hinkley at Gateway, 1 p.m.
Charger Challenge (Chatfield H.S.)
Cherokee Trail, TBD
Cherry Creek Holiday Classic
Eaglecrest, Rangeview TBD
Mullen Christmas Classic
Aurora Central vs. Northfield, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FNE Warriors at Aurora Central, 11:30 a.m.
Gateway at Hinkley, 1 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Smoky Hill at Heritage (Liberty Bell Duals)
Overland at Sheridan
Cherokee Trail at Northern Colorado Christmas Classic
Eaglecrest, Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions
GIRLS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Reno Tournament of Champions
GIRLS SWIMMING
REX Coaches Invite at VMAC, swim prelims 8:30 a.m., swim finals 3:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.