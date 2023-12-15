AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rock Canyon at Overland, 7 p.m.

Chatfield Charger Challenge (at Chatfield H.S.)

Cherokee Trail vs. Arvada West, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek Christmas Classic

Consolation semifinal: Grandview vs. Rangeview, 5 p.m.

Mullen Christmas Classic (at Mullen H.S.)

Aurora Central vs. Legend, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rock Canyon at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at KIPP Denver Collegiate, 6 p.m.
Arvada West at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Aurora Winter Classic

Eagle Ridge Academy at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK Prep at UNC Christmas Classic (Loveland)
Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Grand Island (Nebraska) Flatwater Fracas
Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK Prep at UNC Christmas Classic (Loveland)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Coaches Invitational at VMAC, 4 p.m. (diving)

