AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

DSST: Green Valley Ranch at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Windsor at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic (at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Rangeview vs. Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 8 p.m.

Curtis Winter Classic (Washington)

Eaglecrest vs. North Thurston (Washington), 5 p.m.

Mullen Christmas Classic (at Mullen H.S.)

Aurora Central vs. Mullen, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.
Brighton at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Aurora Winter Classic (at Aurora Central H.S.)

Aurora West College Prep at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Abraham Lincoln, George Washington at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Overland, 6 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Abraham Lincoln, George Washington at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek (JV1), 5 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Mountain Vista vs. Regis Jesuit at South Suburban Ice Arena, 8:20 p.m.

