AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rampart at Rangeview, 2 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 2:30 p.m.
Bear Creek Invitational
Third-place game: Hinkley vs. Lakewood, 1 p.m.
Fifth-place game: Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument, 11:30 p.m.
Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off
Championship game: Smoky Hill vs. Valor Christian (at Chaparral H.S.), 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Battle of the Rockies (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)
Championship game: Eaglecrest vs. Chaparral, 2:30 p.m.
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
Seventh-place game: Gateway vs. TBD, 9 a.m.
Fairview Festival
Seventh-place game: Smoky Hill vs. Broomfield, 12:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Vista PEAK Invitational, 8 a.m.
Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions
GIRLS SWIMMING
Smoky Hill at Angel Invite at Manual H.S., noon
ICE HOCKEY
Dakota Ridge vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.
Heritage vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.