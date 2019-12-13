AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rampart at Rangeview, 2 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 2:30 p.m.

Bear Creek Invitational

Third-place game: Hinkley vs. Lakewood, 1 p.m.

Fifth-place game: Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument, 11:30 p.m.

Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off

Championship game: Smoky Hill vs. Valor Christian (at Chaparral H.S.), 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Battle of the Rockies (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)

Championship game: Eaglecrest vs. Chaparral, 2:30 p.m.

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

Seventh-place game: Gateway vs. TBD, 9 a.m.

Fairview Festival

Seventh-place game: Smoky Hill vs. Broomfield, 12:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Vista PEAK Invitational, 8 a.m.

Grandview at Reno Tournament of Champions

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill at Angel Invite at Manual H.S., noon

ICE HOCKEY

Dakota Ridge vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.

Heritage vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.