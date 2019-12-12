AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Denver North at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Overland at Columbine, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Bear Creek Invitational

Arapahoe vs. Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Wheat Ridge, 6 p.m.

Holy Family at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Battle of the Rockies (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)

First round: Poudre vs. Eaglecrest, 3:30 p.m.

First round: Lakewood vs. Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Fairview Festival

Consolation semifinals: Smoky Hill vs. Denver South, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Fairview/Rangeview at Thornton, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central/Northglenn at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.

Brighton/Prairie View at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

Westminster at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.