AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Denver North at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Overland at Columbine, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Bear Creek Invitational
Arapahoe vs. Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Wheat Ridge, 6 p.m.
Holy Family at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Battle of the Rockies (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)
First round: Poudre vs. Eaglecrest, 3:30 p.m.
First round: Lakewood vs. Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Fairview Festival
Consolation semifinals: Smoky Hill vs. Denver South, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Fairview/Rangeview at Thornton, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central/Northglenn at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.
Brighton/Prairie View at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
Westminster at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.