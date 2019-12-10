AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Legend at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off
First round: Smoky Hill vs. Legacy at Chaparral HS, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westminster at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 7 p.m.
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
First round: Gateway vs. Legend, 3 p.m.
First round: Golden vs. Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.