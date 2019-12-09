AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boulder at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Douglas County, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Fairview Festival
First round: Smoky Hill vs. Fairview, 8 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.