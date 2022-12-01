AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Overland at Broomfield, 6:30 p.m.

Kent Denver at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best In The Nest (at Horizon H.S.)

Consolation bracket: Rangeview vs. Legend, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket: Vista PEAK vs. Littleton, 6:30 p.m.

Palmer Tournament

Smoky Hill vs. Pueblo County, 3:30 p.m.

She Got Game Classic (Dallas, Texas)

Regis Jesuit vs. Hebron (Texas) at Mansfield Fieldhouse Court 4, 4 p.m.

Grandview vs. Lake Ridge (Texas) at Mansfield Fieldhouse Court 3, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Brighton, Vista PEAK at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.