AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Overland at Broomfield, 6:30 p.m.
Kent Denver at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Best In The Nest (at Horizon H.S.)
Consolation bracket: Rangeview vs. Legend, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation bracket: Vista PEAK vs. Littleton, 6:30 p.m.
Palmer Tournament
Smoky Hill vs. Pueblo County, 3:30 p.m.
She Got Game Classic (Dallas, Texas)
Regis Jesuit vs. Hebron (Texas) at Mansfield Fieldhouse Court 4, 4 p.m.
Grandview vs. Lake Ridge (Texas) at Mansfield Fieldhouse Court 3, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Brighton, Vista PEAK at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.