AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
FOOTBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A Region 9 (at Fossil Ridge H.S.)
Ponderosa vs. Fossil Ridge, noon
Eaglecrest vs. Ponderosea, immed. following
Eaglecrest vs. Fossil Ridge, immed. following
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A Region 5 (at Rampart H.S.)
Vista PEAK vs. Rampart, 10 a.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Broomfield, immed. following
Broomfield vs. Rampart, immed. following
Class 5A Region 6 (at Grandview H.S.)
Dakota Ridge vs. Grandview, 10 a.m.
Dakota Ridge vs. Pine Creek, immed. following
Pine Creek vs. Grandview, immed. following
Class 5 Region 11 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)
Loveland vs. Cherokee Trail, 10 a.m.
Loveland vs. Douglas County, immed. following
Douglas County vs. Cherokee Trail immed. following
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals, at Englewood H.S.)
Cherokee Trail vs. Denver East, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A state playoffs (semifinals)
Lotus School for Excellence vs. Bishop Machebeuf at All-City Stadium, 10 a.m.
GYMNASTICS
Class 5A individual event finals at Thornton H.S., 1:30 p.m.