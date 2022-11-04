AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 9 (at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Ponderosa vs. Fossil Ridge, noon

Eaglecrest vs. Ponderosea, immed. following

Eaglecrest vs. Fossil Ridge, immed. following

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 5 (at Rampart H.S.)

Vista PEAK vs. Rampart, 10 a.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Broomfield, immed. following

Broomfield vs. Rampart, immed. following

Class 5A Region 6 (at Grandview H.S.)

Dakota Ridge vs. Grandview, 10 a.m.

Dakota Ridge vs. Pine Creek, immed. following

Pine Creek vs. Grandview, immed. following

Class 5 Region 11 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)

Loveland vs. Cherokee Trail, 10 a.m.

Loveland vs. Douglas County, immed. following

Douglas County vs. Cherokee Trail immed. following

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals, at Englewood H.S.)

Cherokee Trail vs. Denver East, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A state playoffs (semifinals)

Lotus School for Excellence vs. Bishop Machebeuf at All-City Stadium, 10 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Class 5A individual event finals at Thornton H.S., 1:30 p.m.