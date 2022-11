AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FIELD HOCKEY

State championship (at Stutler Bowl)

Regis Jesuit vs. Colorado Academy, 6 p.m.