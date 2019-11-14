AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 15, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.

FOOTBALL

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Heritage vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Cherokee Trail vs. Fairview at Recht Field, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at Denver Coliseum)

Contenders Bracket

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview, 9:30 a.m.

Ralston Valley vs. Cherokee Trail, 11 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (championship)

Broomfield vs. Regis Jesuit at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6 p.m.