AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Smoky Hill vs. Columbine at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (at Denver Coliseum)

Grandview vs. Ralston Valley, 8 a.m.

Grandview/Ralston Valley winner vs. Chaparral, 2 p.m.

Cherry Creek/Fort Collins winner vs. Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.