AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)
Pomona at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A state tournament (at World Arena)
Championship bracket: Grandview vs. Chaparral, approx. 3:30 p.m.