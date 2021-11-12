AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Pomona at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at World Arena)

Championship bracket: Grandview vs. Chaparral, approx. 3:30 p.m.