AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Denver South vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Overland vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Westminster, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 3 p.m.

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Ponderosa Invitational

Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain Invitational

Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Titan Invitational

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Aurora Central vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 3 p.m.

Poudre vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Arapahoe, 3:30 p.m.

Bear Creek at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Gateway vs. Arvada West at NAAC, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Fairview, 5 p.m.

Class 3A state playoffs (1st round)

Basalt vs. Aurora West College Prep at Aurora Central, 2 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Class 5A Regional at Overland, 4 p.m.