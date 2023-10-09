AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Highlands Ranch at Aurora Central, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Athletic Leadership vs. William Smith at Aurora Quest K-8, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora West College Prep vs. William Smith at Aurora Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.
Gateway at Aurora Science & Tech, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Denver at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cheyenne Mountain, 5 p.m.