AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Ponderosa vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Widefield, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cherokee Trail, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Pat Amato Classic at Northglenn Open Spaces Park