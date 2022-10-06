AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Overland vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.
Broomfield vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Gateway, 5:15 p.m.
Denver East at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Denver South, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Alameda at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver South, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6 p.m.
Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Grandview vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 1 p.m.
Denver North at Overland, 4 p.m.
Denver South at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Lincoln, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Rangeview at Class 4A Region 3 at Pinehurst C.C., 8 a.m.
Overland at Class 5A Region 6 at City Park, 8:30 a.m.
Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Region 4 at CAC Inverness, 8:30 a.m.
Eaglecrest, Grandview at Class 5A Region 3 at North Lake Park – Loveland
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Fossil Ridge, 4 p.m.
Colorado Academy at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.