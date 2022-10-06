AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Overland vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

Broomfield vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Gateway, 5:15 p.m.

Denver East at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Denver South, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Alameda at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Denver South, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 6 p.m.

Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Grandview vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 1 p.m.

Denver North at Overland, 4 p.m.

Denver South at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Lincoln, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rangeview at Class 4A Region 3 at Pinehurst C.C., 8 a.m.

Overland at Class 5A Region 6 at City Park, 8:30 a.m.

Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Region 4 at CAC Inverness, 8:30 a.m.

Eaglecrest, Grandview at Class 5A Region 3 at North Lake Park – Loveland

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Fossil Ridge, 4 p.m.

Colorado Academy at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.