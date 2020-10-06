AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state tournament, 1st round — (full bracket/schedule)



Cherokee Trail at Horizon, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Chatfeld, 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Class 5A state tournament at The Club at Rolling Hills, 9 a.m. — (2nd round tee times)

Class 4A state tournament at Country Club of Colorado, 9 a.m.