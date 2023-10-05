AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK Prep vs. Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Denver South vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Northglenn vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Denver South at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver East, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Creek at Overland, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
Denver South at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Adams City at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4 p.m.
Overland at Denver North, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Denver South, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Centennial League Championships at Aurora Sports Park
BOYS TENNIS
Overland at Class 5A Region 5 at Lebsack Tennis Center, 8 a.m.
Rangeview at Class 4A Region 3 at Pinehurst Country Club, 8 a.m.
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest at Class 5A Region 3 at North Lake Park, 9 a.m.
Grandview, Hinkley at Class 5A Region 7 at Fairview HS/South Boulder Rec Center, 9 a.m.
Regis Jesuit, Smoky HIll at Class 5A Region 4 at Denver Tennis Park, 9 a.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Class 5A Region 2 at Valor Christian/Highlands Ranch, 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview at Colorado Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Fossil Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.