AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK Prep vs. Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Denver South vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Northglenn vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Denver South at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Denver East, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Creek at Overland, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

Denver South at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Adams City at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4 p.m.

Overland at Denver North, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep at Denver South, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Centennial League Championships at Aurora Sports Park

BOYS TENNIS

Overland at Class 5A Region 5 at Lebsack Tennis Center, 8 a.m.

Rangeview at Class 4A Region 3 at Pinehurst Country Club, 8 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest at Class 5A Region 3 at North Lake Park, 9 a.m.

Grandview, Hinkley at Class 5A Region 7 at Fairview HS/South Boulder Rec Center, 9 a.m.

Regis Jesuit, Smoky HIll at Class 5A Region 4 at Denver Tennis Park, 9 a.m.

Vista PEAK Prep at Class 5A Region 2 at Valor Christian/Highlands Ranch, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Colorado Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Fossil Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.