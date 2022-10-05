AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Denver East at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Conifer at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Overland, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 4 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Heritage at Overland, 5:20 p.m.