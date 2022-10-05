AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Denver East at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Conifer at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Overland, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Heritage at Overland, 5:20 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments