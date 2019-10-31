AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Gateway vs. Heritage at LPS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Thornton vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Adams City at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Centennial League Challenge

7th place match: No. 8 Smoky Hill at No. 7 Overland, 6:15 p.m.

5th place match: No. 6 Mullen at No. 5 Arapahoe, 6:15 p.m.

3rd place match: No. 1 Eaglecrest at No. 2 Grandview, 6:15 p.m.

Championship match: No. 4 Cherry Creek at No. 3 Cherokee Trail, 6:15 p.m.