AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 (weather/field conditions permitting):

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Fruita Monument, 7 p.m.

Mountain Range vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Denver North at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Adams City at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Brighton at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.